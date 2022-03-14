Cabinet Berths: High competition from Balaji district

Tirupati: Ahead of Cabinet reshuffle, which may take place soon, as indicated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy himself, the names of several aspirants are doing rounds for the ministerial berths. Chittoor district has been represented by two leaders in the cabinet since the YSRCP government assumed charge in May 2019.

While GD Nellore SC constituency MLA K Narayana Swamy holds the excise portfolio besides being Deputy CM, Punganur MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has been looking after panchayat raj, mining and rural development departments. Unless the CM wants to change the entire Cabinet, Ramachandra Reddy's continuation in the Cabinet looks almost a certainty. There is wide speculation in the district that deputy CM Narayana Swamy may be dropped from the cabinet during the reshuffle.

If this is the case, it has to be seen whether the CM wants to fill that vacancy with another SC leader from the same district. Satyavedu MLA K Adimulam is said to have been making efforts to get the cabinet berth under SC quota. There are at least three other leaders from the Reddy community who want to become ministers this time.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Nagari MLA RK Roja ARE said to be making their efforts to get a chance. As Ramachandra Reddy is also from the same community, the chances of these three leaders may be bleak.

However, their supporters were of the view that when the new districts come into existence by Ugadi, there will be no representation from Sri Balaji district. Ramachandra Reddy's Punganur constituency has been included in Chittoor district under the new setup. Nagari is also part of Chittoor district which may hit the chances of Roja.

Interestingly, Roja has already represented to the CM to merge her constituency in Sri Balaji district as per the sentiments of the people and the final decision is awaited. All three other names – Bhumana, Chevireddy and Adimulam — will be representing Sri Balaji district after rejig of districts. And Roja may also be added to the list if Nagari is merged with the new district.

In such scenario, there will be much competition from Sri Balaji district with four contenders vying for Cabinet berths from one district out of which three are from the same community. Under this stiff competition, who will get the chance to become ministers in the election Cabinet of Jagan Mohan Reddy has become a point of speculation. As the CM will weigh various factors before choosing the final list, who will have the last laugh is a question that remains to be answered only at the time of reshuffle.