CBI-led SIT conducts probe at Srivari Potu in Tirumala

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), carried out an extensive probe at Srivari Potu in Tirumala on Thursday. The focus was on examining the procedures involved in preparing the famed laddu prasadam.

The five-member SIT includes prominent officials such as Veeresh Prabhu (CBI Joint Director, Hyderabad), Murali Rambha (CBI-SP, Visakhapatnam), IG Sarvashresth Tripathi, DIG Gopinath Jatti and FSSAI official Dr Satya Kumar Panda. They were supported by DSPs and other police personnel as part of the multi-agency investigation.

The investigation team engaged with the Srivari Potu staff, gathering detailed insights into the preparation process. This included inquiries about daily ghee usage, ingredient storage and handling practices. Reports suggest the officials closely reviewed the storage and transport of key ingredients to ensure compliance with standards.

Over the past week, the SIT divided into smaller groups to visit various locations connected to the case. These included AR Dairy in Dindigul, Vaishnavi Dairy in Penubaka and SMS Laboratory in Chennai.

The teams examined production capacities, transportation logs and other operational details.

After compiling the findings, the SIT convened at the Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati for a full-day analysis session. Information was shared in real-time with IG Tripathi and other key members of the team to maintain coordinated efforts.