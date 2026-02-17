PM Modi opens mega AI summit

The global artificial intelligence (AI) summit kicks off in New Delhi on Monday with big issues on the agenda, from job disruption to child safety, with world leaders in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day AI Impact Summit, which aims to declare a "shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration".

The expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, state governments, and international partners. The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

In a historic first for the Global South, the summit has drawn delegations from over 45 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Tech giants Microsoft, IBM, Zoom, and Adobe have sent their top leadership, while Bill Gates touched down in Andhra Pradesh for related engagements ahead of the main event.

Welcoming global leaders ahead of the formal inauguration, PM Modi emphasised that India's approach to artificial intelligence remains rooted in its cultural ethos. The summit's theme—"Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all)—reflects New Delhi's vision that AI must prioritise human welfare above all.

"Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation," the Prime Minister remarked. "From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant startup ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility."

Modi attributed the extraordinary global turnout to India's rising technological influence and, significantly, to the capabilities of the country's youth. "This also shows the capability of our country's young population," he added. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 isn't just about high-profile speeches—it's structured for concrete outcomes. Day one focuses on leadership dialogues and the inaugural plenary. Days two and three will dive into technical sessions on foundation models, computing infrastructure, and sectoral AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, and education.

The final two days are reserved for startup showcases, bilateral meetings, and the AI Impact Expo—a sprawling 70,000 square metre exhibition space where visitors can interact with AI-enabled automotive prototypes, robotic surgical systems, and India-focused innovations already approved for deployment.

Under the ambitious IndiaAI Mission, the government has committed substantial resources to build a self-reliant AI ecosystem. Key highlights include: - 38,000+ GPUs added for shared computing access - 12 indigenous foundation models currently under development

- 30+ India-focused AI applications already approved for implementation

- Thousands of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD students receiving research support

This infrastructure push aims to position India not merely as an AI consumer but as a significant rule-setter in how artificial intelligence evolves globally.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 arrives at a crucial juncture. As nations scramble to regulate AI while fostering innovation, India is positioning itself as the natural bridge between advanced economies and the developing world.

For the Global South, this summit represents something unprecedented—a chance to shape AI's trajectory rather than simply react to decisions made elsewhere. India's emphasis on inclusion, accessibility, and sustainable development offers an alternative framework to purely profit-driven AI models.

Online interest has surged dramatically, with "India Impact AI Summit 2026" rapidly climbing Google Trends as global attention turns to New Delhi. And understandably so—if artificial intelligence is indeed defining humanity's future, many of the people building and regulating that future are currently gathered under one roof at Bharat Mandapam.