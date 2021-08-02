CBITC appreciates TTD for prompt filing of GST returns

Tirumala: TTD received appreciation from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs(CBITC), Ministry of Finance, Government of India for prompt filing of GST returns and payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) thereby substantially contributing to build a strong and resilient nation. The Ministry of Finance is honouring the taxpayers, who have been a part of the GST success story on the eve of the completion of its four years.

Out of 1.3 crore registered firms/persons under the GST, only 54,439 attained eligibility to receive this appreciation. TTD has registered under GST in June 2017 in 11 states across the country. TTD, administering the famed Sri Venkateswara temple, Tirumala and other temples has been filing the GST returns and paying taxes in time without any default.

In this connection, TTD has received two letters of appreciation from the CBITC, appreciating the behemoth of Hindu religious institutions for filing returns and also payment of GST promptly, according to a release from TTD here on Sunday.

It may be noted here that TTD has been demanding the Finance Ministry to exempt it from GST on the ground that it is a non-profit religious institution and the exemption will help it to pass on to the devotees but in vain. TTD annually pays more than Rs 100 crore as GST.