Centre should de-escalate tensions at border areas: CPM national Secretary M A Baby
Tirupati: Baby, who was in the city to participate in the AP CPI(M) State Committee meetings, addressed the media on Friday saying the center should de-escalate tensions at border areas following the success of Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor and he emphasized that if Pakistan provokes violence at the borders, the Centre must take timely action. He also called on the government to put pressure on Pakistan to eliminate terrorism and its associated outfits based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).
Further, he criticized the recently announced caste-based census by the Centre. “A caste-based census is not a permanent solution to the issue. If the BJP-led NDA government genuinely wants to conduct a survey, they should initiate an integrated caste survey, which includes socio-economic and educational status. Only then will the government be able to assess a family’s true situation,” he added.
MA Baby accused the BJP-led NDA government of failing to announce guidelines for conducting the caste census and said that CPI(M) MPs would raise this issue in the upcoming parliamentary session. He also criticized that the Modi government has announced this caste census in a bid to gain political advantage in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
He stressed that CPI(M) has decided to sensitize the rural and urban poor, workers, and farmers about the communal threat. “We must also educate children to counter the influence of communal forces,” he emphasized. CPI(M) District Secretary Vanda Vasi Nagaraj and Secretariat members Kandarapu Murali and other leaders were present.