Chandrababu Naidu slams CM for steep hike in prices of essentials

Tirupati: Lashing out at YSRCP government for recording the highest rate of inflation in the state, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that the prices of all essential commodities have reached new heights during the last two years making life miserable for people.

After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Thursday, Naidu kick started his whirlwind tour of Tirupati Parliamentary constituency along with party candidate for byelection Panabaka Lakshmi and state president K Atchannaidu at Balaji Nagar of Tirumala.

Participating in a roadshow at Srikalahasti, he said the people should realise their responsibilities at this crucial juncture. "Your valuable vote in this byelection is going to decide the future of people of the state. Realise the difference in the governance of the past five years of the TDP government and last two years. I went to various parts of globe to attract investments whereas Jagan has been sending officials everywhere to get loans. Loans should be used to create wealth but he is not doing it," he criticised.

The CM was tight lipped on the Vizag steel factory issue also. He was not making any efforts to make the Visakha Railway zone and Special Category Status a reality. Even not focussing on settling issues with the Telangana government and making no efforts to attract investments, commented Naidu.

Referring to poor state of law and order, he said that cases are being filed on those who follow the law strictly. What happened to the murder case of CM's uncle, he questioned? Stating that the police are trying to scare people with false cases, he appealed to the youth not to be frightened and fight for society.

Questioning the high handedness of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Naidu warned him that TDP will soon come to power again after which he has to pay for his deeds.

TDP chief said that the YSRCP has done very little on the welfare front but looted much. He went on criticising the liquor, sand and other policies of the government. He even mentioned the delay in payment of salaries to employees every month and the delay in announcing the new PRC.

The government has hiked power tariff, registration charges, RTC fares and will soon increase the property tax. While the TDP government has brought various industries to Renigunta area, the present MLA has been threatening industrialists for his shares due to which they were running away.

Mentioning the attacks on Hindu temples and the recent incident in Kuppam where the idols were thrown outside the temple, Naidu underlined the need to preserve the sanctity of Tirupati by voting for TDP candidate Lakshmi. With her experience as former Union Minister and MP for four times, she can change the fortunes of constituency while YSRCP nominee could do nothing except following the existing 21 MPs of that party.