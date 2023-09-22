Chennai umbrellas, Villiputhur garlands reach Tirumala

Tirumala : Umbrellas donated by Chennai city-based Hindu Dharmarta Samiti for decorating Garuda Vahana procession during Srivari Brahmotsavam on September 22, reached Tirumala on Thursday morning.

Samiti trustee R Gopalji presented the umbrellas to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in front of the Srivari Temple. The umbrellas were paraded on Mada streets before taking them inside the temple for decorating.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopalji said that all 11 umbrellas were brought from Chennai and the procession began on September 16 after doing special puja at Sri Chennakesava Perumal temple in Chennai city. Of the 11 umbrellas, two were presented to Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanoor on Wednesday.

Srivilliputhur garlands for Garuda Seva As part of Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam, Andal Sri Goda Devi garlands from Srivilliputtur in Tamil Nadu reached Tirumala on Thursday to decorate during Garuda Seva to be held on Friday evening.

First, the garlands were brought to Sri Pedda Jeeyar Mutt near Sri Bedi Anjaneyaswamy Temple. Special pujas were performed in the presence of Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Tirumala Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

From there, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, Tamil Nadu Endowments Department Joint Commissioner Selladorai, Srivilliputhur Temple EO Muthuraja and Trust Board member Manoharan carried the garlands of Godadevi to Srivari temple.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, EO Dharma Reddy said that it is customary to offer Godadevi Malas from Srivilliputhur to Tirumala. He said that these sacred garlands will be decorated to Swami during Garuda Seva.