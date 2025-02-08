Live
- Spl package sought for Anantapur dist
- Kanyaka Parameswari temple inaugurated
- We both know our roles and can coexist in Test team, says Carey on Inglis
- India's forex reserves rise for 2nd consecutive week, gold reserves up
- Milkipur bypoll: Counting begins for high-stakes battle between SP, BJP
- Delhi election showdown: AAP's fortress tested as BJP eyes historic comeback
- Valentine’s Day: Spread Love and Wellness with Almonds This Season
- Saiyami Kher: Surfing has always been on my bucket list
- I am sure Delhiites will stand with good as this is no ordinary election: CM Atishi
- Zeenat Aman shells out styling tips to glam up this Valentine’s Day
Just In
Chief secretary prays at Tirumala
Highlights
Chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand offered prayers in the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday.
Tirumala: Chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand offered prayers in the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday.
After darshan, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam followed by the presentation of a laminated photo of the Lord and theertha prasadams by EO J Syamala Rao.
Among other TTD officials, DyEOs Lokanatham, Bhaskar and others were present.
Next Story