Chief secretary prays at Tirumala

Chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand offered prayers in the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday.

Tirumala: Chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand offered prayers in the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Friday.

After darshan, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam followed by the presentation of a laminated photo of the Lord and theertha prasadams by EO J Syamala Rao.

Among other TTD officials, DyEOs Lokanatham, Bhaskar and others were present.

