Chinta Mohan launches campaign for Tirupati LS byelection

Tirupati: Congress senior leader and CWC special invitee Dr Chinta Mohan on Thursday launched his party campaign for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection in Satyavedu Assembly segment even as the two regional parties and the BJP which announced to contest in the poll, yet to launch their electioneering. Chinta Mohan, who began his campaign in mandal headquarter Varadaiahpalem went door-to-door explaining the achievements of the previous Congress-led government at the Centre and in the state to stress on voting to the good old party. He also addressed gatherings in the mandals of Varadiapalem, Satyavedu and Nagalapuram before winding up the campaign where he came

down heavily on the two regional parties and accused them of ruining the state. Not sparing BJP, he said the communal party endangering the national unity and creating reft among various sections. Hitting hard at the YSRCP and TDP, he said both the parties kept all the development initiatives taken up during the Congress rule in the state in cold storage and cited major works like Dugarajapatnam port construction and also many development initiatives for the development of pilgrim city Tirupati. Though the Congress yet to declare its candidate for Tirupati byelection, Mohan launched the party campaign well ahead of other parties in an effort to galvanise the party to win the election. He claimed that the response from the public was very good and added that people are found regretting voting for the two regional parties in the state.