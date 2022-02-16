Chitrakoot seer hails TTD for taking up development of Hanuman birthplace

Tirupati: The pontiff of Chitrakoot Peeth Sri Rambhadracharya on Tuesday hailed TTD for taking up the development of Anjanadri hillock at Tirumala, the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya.

He described the TTD inviting him to participate in the Bhumi Puja for Anjaneya birthplace at Tirumala (on Wednesday) as a blessing of his past birth deeds.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers in Go Pradakshina mandir at Alipiri along with Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Swamiji, the visiting pontiff said Go Puja ahead of Srivari Darshan brings many boons to devotees and hailed the yeomen service-oriented programmes of the TTD.

Earlier, both the pontiffs went round the Go Thulabharam, Saptha Go Pradakshina mandir and performed puja to Sri Venugopala Swamy in the Mandir.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Chennai local advisory committee president Sekhar Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Gosala director Dr Harinath Reddy and TTD SV higher Vedic studies institute project officer Vibhishana Sharma were present.