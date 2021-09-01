Chittoor tops in welfare schemes implementation

Tirupati: Minister for Industries M Gowtham Reddy lauded Chittoor district for being at the forefront of the implementation of welfare schemes in the state. As District in-charge Minister, he chaired the Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting held at SV University senate hall here on Tuesday. During the meeting, he said that even during the Covid times, the welfare schemes were implemented completely and the district raced ahead in taking these schemes to the target groups.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been taking all steps to protect people from the Covid efficiently. The medical infrastructure at hospitals, medicines and oxygen supplies were well taken care to overcome the pandemic.

He said that several industries will be coming up to the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster–II (EMC-II) soon.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy asked the officials to examine the beneficiaries once again and sanction pensions to all eligible persons. Forest and Revenue officials have to work in coordination and resolve forest land issues. He mentioned that through Nadu-Nedu works, schools were modernised to provide quality education.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy directed the Collector M Hari Narayanan to send proposals to provide security arrangements at the schools where modern amenities are provided under Nadu-Nedu works. Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy mentioned that as all varieties of mangoes are coming to Tiruchanoor agriculture market yard, steps should be taken to export them to other countries using modern methods.

MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy said as the government schools underwent major changes in terms of modernisation, the enrolment has increased by seven lakh students across the state while in Chittoor district 80,000 new admissions took place. At the beginning, the ministers reviewed the department wise progress of 'Navaratnalu' schemes with the officials.

Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, MLAs, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, B Madhusudhan Reddy, A Srinivasulu, P Dwarakanath Reddy, C Ramachandra Reddy, K Adimulam, MS Babu, Nawaj Basha and Venkate Gowda, MLC BN Rajasimhulu, Joint Collectors Raja Babu, V Veerabrahmam, Rajasekhar, Commissioner PS Girisha, Sub Collector Jahnavi, RDO V Kananka Narasa Reddy and other district officials took part in the meeting.