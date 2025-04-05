CJI is arriving today

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjeev Kanna is arriving here on Saturday on a two-day official visit to Tirupati district. It was the maiden visit of Justice Kanna after he became the CJI.

According to official sources, Sanjeev will arrive at 2 pm on Saturday at Renigunta airport and will drove straight to Tirumala.

AP High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Sing Thakur and senior officials will receive the CJI in the airport and will accompany him to Tirumala.

Temple sources said the CJI will participate in Suprabhatha Seva. District administration and TTD made elaborate arrangements for the CJI’s visit.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with SP Harshavardhan Raju on Friday held a meeting with airport officials including CISF on the VIP arrival.