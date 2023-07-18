  • Menu
CM committed to Kuppam development: Dy CM Narayana Swamy

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy participating in a programme held in Kuppam on Monday
Chittoor: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the development of Kuppam constituency, according to deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy. Participating in a programme held at Kuppam on Monday, he assured that drinking water problem in Kuppam would be resolved shortly by way of diverting the water from Kuppam Branch canal.

Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said that YSRCP would completely dethrone Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam in the next elections. He inaugurated a protected water supply scheme at Kuppam. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman Srinivasulu, Municipal Chairman Dr Sudheer and others were present.

