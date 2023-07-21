  • Menu
CM Jagan arrived in Tirupati

Highlights

Tirupati: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached Tirupati airport on Friday morning. Later he departed for Venkatagiri by helicopter to participate in the...

Tirupati: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached Tirupati airport on Friday morning. Later he departed for Venkatagiri by helicopter to participate in the Nethanna Nestham programme there. The CM was received at the airport by Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, DIG RS Ammireddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy and others.

After participating in the programmes at Venkatagiri, the CM will fly back to Tirupati and leave for Vijayawada in the afternoon.

