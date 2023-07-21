Live
- boAt announces its smart ring with health and fitness trackers
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Nethanna Nestham funds, lashes Pawan
- Heavy rains: All education institutions to be re-opened on Monday
- PL First Cut - Ashok Leyland - 1QFY24
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
- Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief
CM Jagan arrived in Tirupati
Highlights
Tirupati: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached Tirupati airport on Friday morning. Later he departed for Venkatagiri by helicopter to participate in the...
Tirupati: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached Tirupati airport on Friday morning. Later he departed for Venkatagiri by helicopter to participate in the Nethanna Nestham programme there. The CM was received at the airport by Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, DIG RS Ammireddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy and others.
After participating in the programmes at Venkatagiri, the CM will fly back to Tirupati and leave for Vijayawada in the afternoon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS