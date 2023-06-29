CM Jagan feeling insecure over Yuva Galam’s success: Lokesh

Gudur (Tirupati district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is totally feeling insecure on learning about the massive response to the Yuva Galam Padayatra during the past 140 days, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Kota in Gudur Assembly constituency as part of his ongoing Padayatra on Wednesday, Lokesh felt that Jagan is under frustration not knowing about his future. Observing that several attempts have been made to create hurdles to the Yuva Galam, he said, “We are not scared of even bombs and wonder what they want do with eggs.”

Pointing out that CM Jagan, while in Opposition, launched an agitation for the Special Category Status during his padayatra in Nellore district, Lokesh said that the people trusted him and voted the YSRCP to power in State besides electing a total of 31 MPs, including the members of Rajya Sabha.

These MPs who should fight for the Special Category Status are indulging in various kinds of illegal activities, he alleged and went on to say that one MP is an accused of killing ‘Babai” and another MP is busy saving his son who is involved in Delhi liquor scam. Expressing serious concern that Andhra Pradesh is now recording one murder for every hour and one rape every day, he said that the CM has cheated even women in the State by discontinuing various welfare schemes. How the Chief Minister, who promised total prohibition, can go to the people to ask for votes, he questioned.

Lokesh said that Jagan did not spare even the youth and pointed out that no efforts were being made to fill the 2.3 lakh vacancies in various government wings.

Questioning the YSRCP government’s failure to release job calendar as promised, he said that immediately after the TDP returns to power all the vacancies would be filled. The unemployed youth will be paid a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 till they get jobs.

Later when the toddy-tappers brought their problems to his notice, Lokesh said that once the TDP regains power all their issues will be resolved on a war-footing basis. Employment opportunities will be provided to them by setting up Neera cafes.

When the villagers of Kota raised several issues which were haunting them, he assured them of providing all basic facilities. Lokesh greeted the Muslim community on the occasion of Bakrid. It honours the willingness of sacrifice, as an act of obedience to God’s command, he said.