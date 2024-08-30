Live
Just In
CM launches Kanipakam Brahmotsavam booklets
Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavam booklets and magazines of Swayambhu Sri Kanipaka Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swami were ceremoniously launched by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday evening at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.
The Brahmotsavam, a significant religious event, is scheduled to take place from September 7 to 27.
The Chief Minister was invited to the event by Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan, Commissioner of Endowments Department Satyanarayana and Temple Executive Officer K Vani.
During the launch, Chief Minister Naidu received Vedic blessings from the temple’s scholars, who also presented him with a portrait of the Lord and Tirthaprasadams as a token of reverence.
The event was graced by several dignitaries, including AEO of the temple Vidyasagar Reddy, former chairman of the devasthanam Mani Naidu, former sarpanch of Kanipakam Madhusudan, along with other constituency and local leaders.