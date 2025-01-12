CM to launch AG&P Pratham’s DPNG initiative in Tirupati today

Tirupati: Tirupati is all set to welcome Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naiduon Sunday as he participates in a programme organised by AG&P Pratham Gas.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the event marks the official launch of the Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) initiative in the district.

AG&P Pratham, under its ‘Think Gas’ initiative, aims to provide natural gas directly to households and industries through a piped distribution network. This service, supported by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been granted a 25-year licence to operate not only in Tirupati but also in three other districts in Rayalaseema. The company will supply compressed natural gas (CNG) to domestic users, industrial units and vehicle owners.

The launch event, scheduled for January 12, will include a direct interaction between the Chief Minister and initial domestic consumers of DPNG. Following this, at the Taj Hotel, around 65-70 CNG vehicles, ranging from two-wheelers to four-wheelers, will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. The event will also feature a board meeting with Japanese investors collaborating with AG&P Pratham and discussions with key stakeholders about distribution and industrial partnerships.

DPNG is positioned as an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to LPG. Unlike LPG cylinders, DPNG provides a continuous supply of gas directly to household stoves via pipelines. The initiative eliminates transportation costs associated with LPG and ensures a safer, more convenient option for consumers.

While the government offers three free LPG cylinders annually under the Deepam scheme, DPNG promises uninterrupted access without the need for cylinder replacements.

Collector Venkateswar highlighted that this programme aligns with modern urban infrastructure trends, where piped natural gas has already gained popularity in metropolitan cities. By adopting this system, Tirupati is set to lead the way in sustainable energy solutions in the State.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, the District Collector along with SP V N Manikanta Chandolu, Commissioner N Mourya and other officials held an advanced security liaison in the city.

The Chief Minister will reach Tirupati at 3.30 pm and after attending the official programmes in the city, he will go to his native village Naravaripalle. He is said to be staying there till January 15 morning along with his family members.