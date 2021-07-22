CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pats Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for record downloading of Disha app

Tirupati: Appreciating Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy's impressive performance with regard to downloading of Disha App for the safety of women, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote a letter to all Collectors to follow the same and see that more woman download the app for their security.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Collectors to interact with Chittoor Collector M Hari Narayanan to get the details of promoting the app.

He also wanted all the 175 MLAs to emulate Chevireddy regarding Disha app promotion and sought them to implement the same in their constituencies.

According to sources, in Chittoor more than 1,73,363 downloaded the app.

"If this can happen in one assembly constituency, then why it can't be repeated in all 175 constituencies," the CM pointed out in his letter to all the Collectors.

In the downloading of app, Chevireddy involved ward volunteers, Sanghamithras of DWAKRA groups, revenue staff, women police and mandal-level officials in the constituency.

The MLA also announced rewards to those Sanghamithras, who can complete 100 per cent downloads in their panchayat.