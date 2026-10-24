Collector, SP review security at nomination centres on final day

Tirupati: With the filing of nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections entering its final day, district administration and police have intensified security arrangements across the district on Friday. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and district SP L Subba Rayudu jointly inspected nomination centre at RC Puram in Chandragiri on Friday and reviewed arrangements made for candidates, party workers and public.

During inspection, the Collector and SP examined police bandobust, CCTV camera surveillance and deployment of security personnel at nomination centre. They interacted with the officials on duty and sought details about the arrangements made to handle the increased movement of candidates and supporters on the last day. Officials instructed police personnel to remain alert and monitor the situation continuously. They directed them to take all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incident and to use police forces effectively wherever required. The officials stressed that there should be no lapse in maintaining law and order at the nomination centres. Reviewing election arrangements, the Collector and SP asked election and police officials to strictly implement guidelines issued by the Election Commission and election code of conduct. They said any violation of the rules should be identified immediately and suitable action should be taken. Officials also emphasised the need for better coordination between police and election authorities. They said nomination process should be completed in a peaceful and transparent manner, without causing inconvenience to candidates or public. Appealing to political parties, the Collector and SP asked leaders and workers to cooperate with police and follow election rules. They said maintaining a peaceful atmosphere was the responsibility of everyone and urged public to support the authorities in conducting elections smoothly.