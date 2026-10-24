Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Tirupathi
News

Collector, SP review security at nomination centres on final day

In Short

During inspection, the Collector and SP examined police bandobust, CCTV camera surveillance and deployment of security personnel at nomination centre

Collector Dr S Venkateswar and SP L Subba Rayudu inspecting the nomination centre at RC Puram in Chandragiri on Friday
X

Collector Dr S Venkateswar and SP L Subba Rayudu inspecting the nomination centre at RC Puram in Chandragiri on Friday

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Tirupati: With the filing of nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections entering its final day, district administration and police have intensified security arrangements across the district on Friday. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and district SP L Subba Rayudu jointly inspected nomination centre at RC Puram in Chandragiri on Friday and reviewed arrangements made for candidates, party workers and public.

During inspection, the Collector and SP examined police bandobust, CCTV camera surveillance and deployment of security personnel at nomination centre. They interacted with the officials on duty and sought details about the arrangements made to handle the increased movement of candidates and supporters on the last day. Officials instructed police personnel to remain alert and monitor the situation continuously. They directed them to take all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incident and to use police forces effectively wherever required. The officials stressed that there should be no lapse in maintaining law and order at the nomination centres. Reviewing election arrangements, the Collector and SP asked election and police officials to strictly implement guidelines issued by the Election Commission and election code of conduct. They said any violation of the rules should be identified immediately and suitable action should be taken. Officials also emphasised the need for better coordination between police and election authorities. They said nomination process should be completed in a peaceful and transparent manner, without causing inconvenience to candidates or public. Appealing to political parties, the Collector and SP asked leaders and workers to cooperate with police and follow election rules. They said maintaining a peaceful atmosphere was the responsibility of everyone and urged public to support the authorities in conducting elections smoothly.

Vani Mallela
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vani Mallela

[email protected]

Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

Tags

Tirupati NewsMPTC ElectionsZPTC ElectionsElection SecurityAP Elections
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X