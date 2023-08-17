Complete 2nd phase resurvey works at the earliest: Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon

Nandyal: District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon has ordered the officials concerned to speed up second phase of resurvey works. Along with District Revenue Officer (DRO) Pulliaiah, he convened a video conference with the officials of survey and land records and mandal tahsildars from the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The Collector said the government has prestigiously taken up revival works in villages. Stating that so far, second phase of resurvey works were completed in 23 villages only, he ordered the officials to speed up works of the remaining 53 villages and complete them by the end of August.

Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that 640 claims pertaining to national highway 340 C at Nandikotkur, Jupadu Bungalow, Pamulapadu and Atmakur mandals were received and ordered revenue division officers and mandal tahsildars to complete within four days. Also, regarding 167 K, from Kalwakurthy to Nandyal and Velugodu, Atmakur, Bandi Atmakur, Kothapalli and Nandyal, categorisation of land process is also pending. He ordered the officials to complete the process and sent the report to him at the earliest.

Pointing out that amendments of house-to-house voters list claims also pending, the Collector informed that 7,261 in form 6, 5,143 in form 7 and 20,574 in form 8 were pending. Till date only 63 per cent was completed. He ordered the EROs and AEROs to complete the remaining 37 per cent before August 21st and make amendments to voter list.