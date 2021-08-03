Complete ongoing improvement works in Tirumala speedily: CVSO

Tirumala: TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti along with engineering, forest and vigilance officials inspected ongoing works at various places in Tirumala and in Alipiri footpath route on Monday.

As part of his inspection along with Superintendent Engineer-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, he visited the old viewpoint near GNC and suggested to engineering and forest officials on the necessary improvements including greenery to be done in these places. Later, he also walked to the Jackfruit Vanam located near GNC, the entrance of Outer Ring Road to see the ongoing improvement works.

Meanwhile as part of his inspection, the CVSO also visited the renovated. Gurkha Security Post located adjacent to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Alipiri-Tirumala footpath route. During his previous inspection, he noticed that this security post which accommodates Ghurkhas, who are on Ghat road patrolling duty, was out of shape.

He inaugurated the post and appreciated the services of Ghurkhas, who hails from Nepal, Darjeeling and other places and later dined with them.

Among others, who were present in the inspection includes Executive Engineer 1 Jaganmohan Reddy, DFO Chandrasekhar, VGO Bali Reddy, AVSOs Gangaraju and others.