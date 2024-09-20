Congress stages protest over threats to Rahul Gandhi

Tirupati: Congress party activists staged a dharna at Ambedkar statue circle near RTC bus stand here on Thursday, protesting BJP leaders’ ‘open threats to eliminate or

cause body injury’ to party national president and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in the parliament. They expressed concern on the open threat to Rahul Gandhi.

The leaders strongly condemned the BJP leaders openly threatening Rahul Gandhi and even going to the extent of announcing rewards for anyone, who chop the tongue of Rahul Gandhi, which is the highly objectionable.

Party leaders including PCC vice-president Doddareddy Ram Bhupal Reddy, district president Bala Guravam Babu, city president Gowdapera Chittibabu and others stated, “The communal BJP is turning into a terrorist party”, adding that people will teach a lesson to the BJP if they did not change their belligerent attitude.