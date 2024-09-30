Coordinated efforts needed to eliminate child labour in Tirumala

Tirumala: AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Kesali Apparao, along with members Triparna Adilakshmi and Battula Padmavati, called for a coordinated effort by the authorities to eliminate child labour and begging in Tirumala. They emphasised the need for urgent measures to protect children from these exploitative practices.

During their visit to the main streets, shops and hotels in Tirumala on Sunday, the team identified several children engaged in child labour and begging. They conducted a detailed inquiry to understand the circumstances leading to these situations. Most of the children were found to be from Tamil Nadu with a few hailing from Karnataka and Odisha. Notably, children were seen selling beads, toys and other items alongside their parents. The Commission warned shop owners that strict action would be taken if children were employed.

The team also interacted with the parents of younger children to assess the services available to them. District Child Protection Officer Siva Kumar and officials from the vigilance department were present.