Corruption major hurdle to development: TTD CVSO Gopinath Jatti

Tirupati: TTD Chief Vigilance & Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti said that the corruption in public life was the major hurdle in the way of development of society and appealed to every citizen to give his mite to eradicate corruption.

Earlier, the CVSO flagged off a walkathon rally from TTD Administrative Building to Alipiri tollgate as part of National Vigilance Week (NVV) celebrations held under the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission from October 26 to November 1, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion at Alipiri tollgate after the end of the walkathon, the CVSO told the devotees not to hesitate to approach the officials in case of corruption noticed at darshan, accommodation and Prasadam distribution during their pilgrimage to Tirumala. He directed the vigilance officials and staff to provide corruption-free services to devotees and enhance the image of TTD which is administering the famous Lord Venkateswara temple, Tirumala.

He administered a pledge by the participants affirming to fight against corruption. TTD vigilance officers and staff took part in the walkathon.

The National Vigilance Week celebrations in TTD would conclude on November 1 with the Jayanti fete of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, according to a release here.