Crime rate drops to new low in Kurnool & Nandyal districts

Kurnool/Nandyal : Superintendents of Police (SPs) G Krishnakanth (Kurnool district) and K Raghuveer Reddy (Nandyal district) reiterated that crime rate in their respective districts fell drastically and this was possible only with the visible policing and collective efforts of the police personnel. They addressed the media on annual crime round up at their respective offices on Friday.

Kurnool SP G Krishnakanth said the crime rate in 2023 has touched bottom low compared to previous year. Around 6,895 cases have been registered in 2022 while the figure came down to 5,829 in 2023. He assured to provide more qualitative services to the people in 2024. The cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and others have significantly come down, he claimed.

Theft cases and recoveries of stolen articles and other valuables was reported high. Five robbery cases were registered in 2022 while there were no cases in 2023. Two bandit cases registered in 2023 against 14 cases in 2022. 49 robberies took place during broad daylight in 2022 and 26 in 2023, it was 130 in 2022 and 112 in 2023 during night times, said the SP.

Speaking about road accidents, 601 took place in 2022 and 456 in 2023, six dowry deaths in 2022 and one in 2023. If seen the decline in crime rate was 83 per cent. 28 rape cases in 2022, the same figure reported in 2023. POCSO grave cases reported 19 in 2023 and 17 in 2023. Similarly, POCSO non-grave cases report 25 in 2023 while it was 19 in 2023. SC/ST cases, cybercrimes also come down. Cases on a larger scale were resolved in Lok Adalat. 428 closed circuit cameras have been set up at 112 locations, which were identified as most sensitive and problematic areas. ID, NDPL and NDPS besides cricket betting cases were also registered low, the SP informed. Nandyal SP K Raghuveer Reddy also stated that crime rate was decreased in the district. In 2023, only two murder cases were reported, 10 culpable homicide cases in 2023 against five cases in 2022. Apart from these two cases, dacoity, house breaks, thefts, murder homicide, attempt to murder, rape, POCSO grave and non-grave, kidnapping, SC/ST cases, cheating, counterfeiting of coins and currencies, road accidents, other IPC and others have significantly came down, the SP informed.