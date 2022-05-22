Crime rate stable, no need to panic: AP DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy

Tirupati: Director General of Police (DGP) K V Rajendranath Reddy asserted that the crime rate in the state is stable compared with previous year and said there is no need for people to panic. He promised to curb crimes against women, drugs and road accidents with comprehensive plans.

Addressing media persons at SV University Senate Hall on Saturday , the DGP said he had directed the police officials to identify hot spots (where crimes take place frequently) and pink spots (crimes occurring less frequently) to take necessary steps to bring down crime rate. In order to reduce road accidents, the DGP said the officials were advised to set up signboards and warning signs at accident-prone zones as well as exact reasons for the accidents occurring at particular places.

Hailing the efforts of Disha Police Stations, he said Disha police were making laudable efforts to reduce crimes against women in the state. In this context, Rajendranath Reddy explained that major crimes happen due to frivolous issues and added that he had already advised the officials to solve the cases coming to the station by giving priority to every complaint which would prevent serious crimes.

To a question, he said the police department had taken all the precautions before arresting former minister P Narayana in Class 10 examination paper leakage case and affirmed that there was not any sort of negligence in the case.

He said they were traying to create awareness along with agriculture and horticulture department officials among farmers to prevent cultivation of ganja. Refuting allegations on political involvement in cases, the DGP said they prepare charge sheet and send the case to the court immediately after any incident, giving no scope for political involvement.

On cybercrimes, he said there is no significant increase in the crime rate compared to earlier. Earlier, he conducted a review with the Chittoor and Tirupati districts police officials at Senate Hall. Annatapur Range DIG M Raviprakash, Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy, Chittoor SP Y Rishanth Reddy, Task Force SP Meda Sundar Rao, additional SPs , DSPs and CIs of two districts were present.