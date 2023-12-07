Cyclone damages 7,126 hectares paddy crop in Tirupati district

Tirupati : Severe rainfall, exacerbated by the impact of Cyclone Michaung, has wreaked havoc on the standing crops in Tirupati district, witnessing substantial damage to paddy crops and horticulture plantations.

The district faced inundation of thousands of hectares of paddy fields in Srikalahasti, Chittamur, Vakadu and Kota mandals. Also, horticulture crops like banana and papaya suffered loss due to strong winds in Yerpedu and other mandals. According to officials, green chilli, banana and papaya plantations were damaged with on-ground assessments underway.

Disclosing ground situation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a video conference on Wednesday, district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy informed that horticulture and agriculture officials were asked to submit a comprehensive report on crop damages in the district. Initial estimates suggest the cost of crop damage would be approximately Rs 50 crore. Assuring affected farmers, the Collector emphasised that compensation would be provided, with detailed information on crop losses expected within ten days.

Highlighting agricultural impact, the Collector revealed that 7,126 hectares of paddy crop, sown just a few months ago, suffered damage, along with 246 hectares of chilli and flower gardens. Aqua farm in Picchaturu incurred loss, affecting cattle, calves, sheep and goats. Damage to cattle sheds was reported.

Referring to other damages, Collector Collector Venkataramana Reddy further stated that cyclone impact extended to 29 mandals and 546 villages. 84 rehabilitation centres were established, accommodating 6,478 people. Breakfast and meals were arranged and each family received Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500. The Collector reported the release of funds to the RDOs concerned.

Providing aid to 22,635 cyclone-affected families, essential supplies like 25 kg rice, one litre cooking oil, 1 kg cowpea, onions and beetroot are being distributed. Power outages affected 496 villages, with 291 villages restored. Delay in the remaining 5 and 6 villages are anticipated due to transportation issues on Kota - Vakadu road and full restoration is expected soon.

Ensuring a stable water supply, generators and tankers have been deployed at boreholes. The Collector mentioned that 97 km of R&B roads and 87 km of Panchayat Raj roads were damaged. Temporary repairs have been initiated and 244 canals were affected in relation to irrigation.

Special officer for cyclone relief works J Syamala Rao, SP P Parameswar Reddy were also present.

Meanwhile, the impact is more extensive in the district, affecting mango orchards in 55,000 acres, acid lemon plantations in 9,500 acres, green chilli cultivation in 850 acres, floriculture in 450 acres and vegetable crops in 500 acres.

Farmers are appealing to the State government for compensation, emphasising the need for support in recovering from losses incurred in both standing crops and potential yields. The true extent of the damage will become clearer as officials persist in evaluating losses on the ground.