Daily walk must for healthy life: Jangalapalli

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati Assembly candidate Jangalapalli Srinivasulu urged people to make daily walking as a practice for a healthy life.

On Thursday, he joined with the walkers at Sri Babu Jagjivanram Park here and interacted with them. He said due to busy life coupled with changing life styles, people are prone to get health problems and the only way to keep themselves healthy is daily walking, he suggested.