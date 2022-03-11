Dattatreyudu inspects SVIMS cancer treatment facilities

Tirupati: World renowned oncologist and advisor to AP government on cancer treatment, Dr Dattatreyudu Nori called for a focussed effort on the preventive aspects of cancer and also early detection to bring down cancer cases considerably particularly among women prone to cervix cancer which, he said, 'preventable but so far not prevented'.

Dattatreyudu at the request of TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy visited the various facilities in TTD SVIMS hospital here on Thursday to study them for a report for developing the SVIMS cancer Hospital for expansion of facilities in a big way for the treatment of large number patients suffering with various types of cancer.

He also held a meeting with the heads of Surgical Oncology, Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology, doctors and also SVIMS authorities, including dean Alladi Mohan and vice-chancellor-cum director, SVIMS, Dr B Vengamma on various aspects aimed to develop the cancer hospital in SVIMS. Later, speaking to the media, Dr Dattatreyudu observed that the facilities including the treatment, technology, patient care and research in SVIMS cancer hospital are excellent.

He said based on his observation he is giving a report to SVIMS for the further development of the cancer hospital in terms of upgrading existing equipment-technology, acquiring latest facilities and also improving research and patient care to make the hospital one of the best in the state.

The cancer expert from the US, citing that 1.4 million new cancer cases reported in each of the past two years, said sadly 60 per cent of the cases are preventable as it was caused by tobacco consumption while every year 78,000 women were dying due to cancer of cervix which is curable with early detection. In other words, 200 women were dying daily due to cervix cancer, he lamented. Cervix cancer totally eliminated in America through vaccination, he said, adding that in India the government set a goal to bring down the death women due to cervix cancer to 50 (daily) by 2030, while stressing on expanding facilities for screening for early detection of cervix cancer caused by a particular virus in women. This could be prevented with early detection followed by vaccination in the same centre where a detection facility is existing.

To a question, he said he decided to pay a three-month visit to the state to suggest ways and means to the government, at the behest of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on improving facilities in its hospitals for cancer treatment in a big way.

TTD chairman Subba Reddy said all the required steps as suggested by Dattatreyudu will be taken up in SVIMS hospital to emerge as the biggest facility in the state for cancer treatment.

Reddy, by virtue of being TTD chairman, is acting as SVIMS governing council head, said CM Jagan is keen on developing SVIMS cancer hospital and TTD on its part is ready to fulfil it.