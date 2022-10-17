Devotees continue to throng Tirumala, to take 15 hours for darshans

Highlights:

Devotees continue to throng the Tirumala Hill and standing in queues for darshan of presiding deity at 25 compartments in Vaikuntham complex. The officials said that it would take about 15 hours for free darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. On the other hand, a special darshans of Rs.300 would take two hours.

Amid huge number of devotees, TTD has cancelled Chaturdasha Kalasha Vishesh Pooja which is organised every Monday. TTD has taken the decision as per the suggestions of Agama advisors as part of conservation of idols. After stopping the sarvadarshan, the priests start kainkaryas to deity in the night and as part of it, Tomala, Archana, Ratti Ganta, Thiruveesam and Ghantabali will be performed.

Meanwhile, 84,794 people visited Tirumala on Sunday and 35,560 devotees tonsured their heads. The TTD has amassed 4.67 crore rupees as gifts to Tirumala.