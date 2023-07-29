Devotees rush normalised at Tirumala, Sarvadarshans to take 12 hours

The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues to be normal, with devotees waiting in 10 compartments for the tokenless Sarvadarshans and it would likely take approximately 12 hours, while the special darshan takes around 3 hours.



On Friday, a total of 69,378 devotees visited Swami, and 28,371 people offered hair offerings to the deity. The TTD said that the temple hundi has amassed an amount of Rs 3.76 crores.

Meanwhile, two Brahmotsavams will be organized for Tirumala Srivari during the auspicious extended Shravana month. The Salakatla Brahmotsavam will take place from September 18 to 26, and the Navratri Brahmotsavam will be held from October 15 to 23.