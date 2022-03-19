Devotees throng Thumburu Mukkoti celebrations

Tirumala: Huge crowd of devotees thronged the Thumburu Thirtha Mukkoti celebrations organised after a gap of two years of Covid by TTD, deep inside the Sheshachala forests on Friday. The annual fete is held on the Pournami day of Phalguna month on the Uttara Phalguni star. Devotees were allowed inside the forest terrain on Thursday (from morning to evening in daylight) and on Friday for four hours from 06.00 am to 10. 00 am only. Despite tough terrain, as many as 13,200 devotees visited the sacred theertha, one of the hundreds in the Sheshachala forest. To facilitate the devotees to take part in the sacred celebrations, TTD made extensive arrangements, Anna Prasadam distribution was made at Papavinasam dam besides primary health centre, two ambulances and one medical team was placed at Thumburu Thirtha and medicines and tablets were given to a few devotees.

Water taps were set up along the way to theertha besides ladders, barricades, metal chains and ropes for the safety of devotees. A team of 80 sanitary workers of TTD health wing, along with police, vigilance and Srivari Sevaks provided support to devotees from Papanasam to Thumburu theertha.