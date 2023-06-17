Live
- Couple dies and children injured after lorry hits bike in Uravakonda
- Facebook and Instagram back after an outage- report
- Fresh law graduates to pay only Rs 750 as enrollment fee to BKC, rules Kerala HC
- Karnataka government to distribute Rs 25L each to victims of revenge killings
- 1 dead, 174 detained after violent protest in Gujarat over anti-encroachment drive
- Bhangar clashes: Video of goon confessing to being hired by Trinamool MLA goes viral
- Cops to rid Dakshina Kannada of vigilantism?
- Mopidevi Venkatramana assured govt. support to Kin of Amarnath killed in Bapatla
- Case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain: HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by two accused
- Minister promises immediate action on the coast
Devotees throng to Tirumala for Sarvadarshans, to take 18 hours
Highlights
The common devotees have turned up in huge numbers to Tirumala for Sarvadarshans and waiting in 31 compartments.
The common devotees have turned up in huge numbers to Tirumala for Sarvadarshans and waiting in 31 compartments. All the compartments were full and it would take about 18 hours to complete the Sarvadarshans.
Meanwhile, on Friday 72,299 devotees visited the Tirumala temple and paid their prayers. On this occasion, officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple had received 3.92 crores through hundi.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced the release of Arjitha Seva tickets for September on June 19 followed by Virtual Seva tickets on June 22.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS