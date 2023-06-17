Devotees throng to Tirumala for Sarvadarshans, to take 18 hours

The common devotees have turned up in huge numbers to Tirumala for Sarvadarshans and waiting in 31 compartments. All the compartments were full and it would take about 18 hours to complete the Sarvadarshans.

Meanwhile, on Friday 72,299 devotees visited the Tirumala temple and paid their prayers. On this occasion, officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple had received 3.92 crores through hundi.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced the release of Arjitha Seva tickets for September on June 19 followed by Virtual Seva tickets on June 22.