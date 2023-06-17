  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Devotees throng to Tirumala for Sarvadarshans, to take 18 hours

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
x

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Highlights

The common devotees have turned up in huge numbers to Tirumala for Sarvadarshans and waiting in 31 compartments.

The common devotees have turned up in huge numbers to Tirumala for Sarvadarshans and waiting in 31 compartments. All the compartments were full and it would take about 18 hours to complete the Sarvadarshans.

Meanwhile, on Friday 72,299 devotees visited the Tirumala temple and paid their prayers. On this occasion, officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple had received 3.92 crores through hundi.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced the release of Arjitha Seva tickets for September on June 19 followed by Virtual Seva tickets on June 22.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X