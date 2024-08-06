Differently-abled children from Chennai visit Tirumala

Tirumala: About 1,008 differently abled children from Chennai had Lord Venkateswara Swamy darshan in Tirumala on Monday.

Rotary Club, Chennai, along with TTD local Advisory Committee made required arrangements for the children, including travel from Chennai, accommodation in Tirumala and darshan. Tirupati City MLA A Srinivasulu welcomed the children at Renigunta railway junction and from there they were taken to Tirumala by APSRTC buses.

MLA Srinivasulu lauded Rotary Club, Chennai and TTD local Advisory Committee for taking providing darshan to differently abled children. Meanwhile, Puthalapattu MLA Murali Mohan, Tollywood actress Srimukhi, Jana Sena leader Kiran Royal and others had Lord’s darshan on the same day.