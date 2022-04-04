Digitise manuscripts available with TTD

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy exhorted officials to focus on transfer of all scientific knowledge embedded in manuscripts for the benefit of posterity. Addressing a review meeting on the Manuscripts Project on Sunday at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati, the EO said the temporary office of the project should be housed in the old SVBC office.

Required staff were deputed from various TTD departments, an executive and an advisory committee also set up to take up the study of manuscript for the identification of scientific knowledge in manuscripts, he said seeking the officials to scan, digitise and store all manuscripts available at the TTD institutions including Sri Venkateswara University and Sri Venkateswara Vedic University. Simultaneously, all the significant ancient manuscripts with the state government's Archaeological department at Kakinada and Rajahmundry also be scanned and digitised as part of preservation and conservation of manuscripts, he said and directed the officials to deliberate and co-ordinate with Telangana government on the manuscripts of AP after the bifurcation of the united AP and procure them in digitised form for preserving and protecting them.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, SV Vedic University Vice Chancellor Acharya Sudarshana Sharma, FA&CAO Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, SV Manuscripts Project OSD Vijayalakshmi and Sanatana

Jeevan Trust, Chirala chairman Shashidhar were present.