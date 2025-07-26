Doctors must embrace new technology: Tripura Governor

Tirupati: Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy underlined the need for doctors to adopt and advance with emerging medical technologies during his address at the SV Medical College Alumni Association event held in Tirupati on Friday.

Expressing his happiness at being part of the programme, the Governor highlighted the pivotal role of modern innovation in healthcare.

Addressing a gathering that included SV Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu and Organising Committee Chairperson Dr Rayapu Ramesh Babu, the Governor noted that the medical field involves both light and darkness, success and challenges. „Even if society cannot fully comprehend our efforts, when doctors deliver care in critical moments, they are revered on par with divinity,“ he said.

Governor Indrasena Reddy stressed that we are in a digital era where cutting-edge tools, treatments, and diagnostics are rapidly evolving. He urged medical professionals to keep pace with advancements — from cardiac interventions to cancer therapies — and utilise them for the benefit of patients. “Many of you here have been trained by this great institution to lead in various medical specialties,” he added.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar praised the role of alumni associations in supporting medical colleges beyond academics. Drawing from his own experience as an alumnus of Andhra Medical College, he noted that alumni support extends to infrastructure and student welfare, helping shape future generations of doctors.

The event was also attended by MLC Cipai Subramanyam, APMC Chairman Dr D Sreehari Rao, TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr J Radha among others.