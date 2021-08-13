Domestic air cargo terminal opened at Tirupati Airport

Tirupati: The newly set up Domestic Air Cargo Terminal (DACT) was formally inaugurated at Tirupati Airport by R Madhavan, Regional Executive Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Southern Region, Chennai on Thursday. Regional Manager D Muralidharan and Airport Director S Suresh were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhavan said, with the commencement of cargo operations, the economic activity in and around the region will improve and facilitate economic growth. With this, the outbound and inbound mail, cargo and air traffic at Tirupati Airport is going to increase.

Tirupati airport serves as the primary centre for cargo from Chittoor and surrounding districts of Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur. Muralidharan said that there is ample scope for perishable cargo in this region and seeing the good potential, the services can be upgraded to the next level. Airport Director Suresh termed it as a momentous day for Tirupati airport as the long cherished dream was fulfilled.

Airline representatives, CISF, various agencies and others took part. Using the air cargo facility any items can be booked to reach the destination within a few hours. This will pave the way to export perishables to any destination which will help the farmers in the region. AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services (AAICLAS) will operate it. With this, e-commerce is expected to increase their business potential.