  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Tirupathi
News

Drunk man climbs Govindaraja Swamy Temple Mahadwaram creates 3-hour drama

  • Created On:  3 Jan 2026 8:19 AM IST
Drunk man climbs Govindaraja Swamy Temple Mahadwaram creates 3-hour drama
X

Tirupati: A man climbed the Mahadwaram (main gate) of Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in a drunken state here on Friday late night, creating a three-hour drama. Police and fire department personnel safely brought him down and arrested him.

The incident has sparked criticism over security lapses at the temple managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The suspect, Kuthadi Tirupati from Nizamabad district in Telangana, entered the temple premises after Ekantha Seva. He scaled the temple gopuram while intoxicated. During the rescue, he demanded a bottle of alcohol as a condition to descend.

Police highlight that allowing an inebriated individual to enter and climb the gate raises serious questions on TT

Tags

Tirupati TempleSecurity LapseSri Govindaraja Swamy TempleDrunken IntruderTTD Incident
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Two Maoists neutralised in ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two Maoists neutralised in ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur

National News

More
Share it
X