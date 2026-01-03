Drunk man climbs Govindaraja Swamy Temple Mahadwaram creates 3-hour drama

Tirupati: A man climbed the Mahadwaram (main gate) of Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in a drunken state here on Friday late night, creating a three-hour drama. Police and fire department personnel safely brought him down and arrested him.

The incident has sparked criticism over security lapses at the temple managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The suspect, Kuthadi Tirupati from Nizamabad district in Telangana, entered the temple premises after Ekantha Seva. He scaled the temple gopuram while intoxicated. During the rescue, he demanded a bottle of alcohol as a condition to descend.

Police highlight that allowing an inebriated individual to enter and climb the gate raises serious questions on TT