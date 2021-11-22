Eastern parts in Tirupati still in the grip of floodwaters

Tirupati: Though the rains stopped three days back, some parts in the city are still in the grip of floodwaters including Lakshmipuram, Narayanapuram and some down areas in eastern part. Padmavathi Puram, Parvathi Puram, Basava Tharaka Nagar, Garudadri Nagar and Koramenugunta were waterlogged and more over the water level is increasing in this areas as they were receiving huge inflow of water from upper riparian areas Mahila University and Tummala Gunta.



The main reason for this situation is overflowing of water from Peruru tank. The water from this tank is flowing towards Haripuram Colony, Vidyanagar, Thummalagunta and reaches Mahila University and from then flowing towards MR Palli police station area. Another canal water from West church reaching TVS showroom and reaching Lakshmipuram area. The floodwaters from MR Palli police station reaching SPDCL office area and then joining at Narayanapuram and another flow from West Church, TVS show room, Lakshmipuram joining here only.

Kaikala Cheruvu located near Tiruchanur expanded upto Padmavathi Puram where major part of tank encroached by some big people.

However, the rains inundated all the political leaders houses in this area.

From this area, the water joining with Narayanapuram water flowing towards east. The three-pronged water flow to Narayanpuram causing inundation.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sulochana of Basava Taraka Nagar, where water flowing in hip deep level, said over phone that they were house arrested since Friday morning with flash flood and even they have no water for drinking and essentials goods for preparing food.

"We can't come down from first floor where the ground floor family is also taking shelter with us due to waterlogging. The shops in entire area are closed as water entered. So, we have to walk two furlongs to reach shop which is not possible with hip deep water," she lamented.

CPI(ML) New Democracy party district secretary R Harikrishna, whose office also submerged in the waters, said the authorities should dug a big canal from Malavani Gundam down reach to linking Ralla Kaluva near Renigunta via Jeevakona and another canal from Thummalagunta linking Swarnamukhi river.

He said the canals will facilitate entire floodwaters to go directly into Swarnamukhi and Ralla Kaluva avoiding flooding in the city. As we can't remove existing encroachments constructed over old channels, he said constructing new big canals from Malvanigundam to Ralla Kaluva and Peruru Cheruvu to Swarnamukhi river can avoid flood threat to the city even in future also.

One of the Municipal Engineer on condition of anonymity supported Harikrishna's view which helps in skipping the city from flood threat.

The engineer said to prevent floods in the city, the higher-ups have to construct new canals extending the stretch about four to five kilometres on both sides to the city and the entire rainwater and also floodwater will find a way in these two directions keeping the denizens safe.

A house submerged with floodwaters in Basava Taraka Nagar.









