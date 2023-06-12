Live
Employing child labour is a crime: Joint collector
District joint collector DK Balaji said that the government has abolished child labour system and employing child labour is a crime.
Tirupati: District joint collector DK Balaji said that the government has abolished child labour system and employing child labour is a crime. The child labour act is being imposed stringently in the district. On the occasion of the day against child labour on Monday, the joint collector has flagged off a rally in the city at SVU campus school which was culminated at Krishnapuram Thana.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that business establishments, hotels and industries should not employ child labour. The government has been providing them good education facilities and accommodation which the children should make use of. By becoming labourers at the childhood they will become mentally weak and their health will be at risk. The society will miss their participation.
Deputy labour commissioner Balu Naik, Assistant labour commissioner Krishna Reddy, DSP Katamaraju, ICDS officials, voluntary organisations and students took part in the rally.