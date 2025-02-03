Endowments Commissioner takes oath as ex-officio member

Live
Tirumala: Endowments Commissioner K Rama Chandramohan took oath as an ex-officio member of the TTD Board of Trustees at the Tirumala Srivari temple on Sunday.
Additional EO of TTD Ch Venkaiah Chowdary administered the oath of office in front of Srivaru on Sunday.
After darshan along with his family members, the ex-officio member was rendered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic scholars at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Later, he was presented with a lamination photo of Lord and Theertha Prasadams.
Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, Board cell Deputy EO Prashanthi, Peishkar Ramakrishna and others participated in the programme.
