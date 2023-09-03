English version of monograph ‘Chakrapani’ released

Tirupati: The English version of monograph ‘Chakrapani’ translated by Prof P Hari Padma Rani of Sri Padmavati Mahila University (SPMVV) was released by Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi on Saturday. The monograph, originally written by Velaga Venkatappaiah in Telugu and published by the Sahitya Akademi, is one of the ‘Makers of Indian Literature’ series.

The Akademi commissioned Professor of English Hari Padma Rani to translate it into English and published the book. Registrar Prof N Rajini and the translator Prof Hari Padma Rani were present.