EO KS Jawahar Reddy inspects TTD properties in Rishikesh

TIRUPATI: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy who was in Rishikesh on Saturday inspected TTD properties in the holy town in Uttarakhand and also reviewed the activities of TTD Andhra Ashram located in in the town.

Earlier, the EO visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy temples at Andhra Ashramam and offered poojas.

Later, he visited the TTD properties in Big Garden and Chungi Garden and discussed with the staff on the measures in place for the protection of the properties.

Estates wing special officer Mallikarjuna and executive engineer Narasimha Murty were among the officials who accompanied the EO in the inspection of properties.

Later, the EO visited Visakha Seer Sri Swarupananda Saraswati Swamiji who is on his Chaturmasya Vrata Deeksha in an Ashramam in the holy town and took his blessings.