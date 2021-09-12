  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

EO KS Jawahar Reddy inspects TTD properties in Rishikesh

TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy having darshan of Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swarupananda Saraswati Swamiji in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Saturday. Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swamiji is also seen.
x

TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy having darshan of Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swarupananda Saraswati Swamiji in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Saturday. Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swamiji is also seen.

Highlights

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy who was in Rishikesh on Saturday inspected TTD properties in the holy town in Uttarakhand and also reviewed the activities of TTD Andhra Ashram located in in the town.

TIRUPATI: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy who was in Rishikesh on Saturday inspected TTD properties in the holy town in Uttarakhand and also reviewed the activities of TTD Andhra Ashram located in in the town.

Earlier, the EO visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Chandramouleshwara Swamy temples at Andhra Ashramam and offered poojas.

Later, he visited the TTD properties in Big Garden and Chungi Garden and discussed with the staff on the measures in place for the protection of the properties.

Estates wing special officer Mallikarjuna and executive engineer Narasimha Murty were among the officials who accompanied the EO in the inspection of properties.

Later, the EO visited Visakha Seer Sri Swarupananda Saraswati Swamiji who is on his Chaturmasya Vrata Deeksha in an Ashramam in the holy town and took his blessings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X