Expedite development works in Tirupati, Dy CM tells officials

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister and Tirupati district in-charge minister K Narayana Swamy directed the officials to complete the sanctioned development works in the constituency on a fast track basis and work towards the development of the constituency.

He presided over the constituency review meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday which was attended by joint collector DK Balaji, Tirupati MLA and TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Mayor B Abhinay Reddy, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and others.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy CM said that officials should work sincerely to achieve results as intended by the government. By providing the best services to the people, the officials should try to enhance the reputation of the government.

TTD Chairman Bhumana directed the officials to clear the payments relating to the constructions of TIDCO houses. The objective of the state government was to provide housing to all poor people in the state and the officials have to work towards achieving that goal.

The stage conversions should be completed on war footing to reach the targets. Progress should be shown by coordinating with contractors and through labour mobilisation. If there are any technical problems relating to the one-time settlement (OTS) in Tirupati urban mandal, they should be resolved and issue the documents soon.

The issue of Section 22A which stalls the registrations in several areas of the city was also figured in the meeting. Due to this problem, there will be no rights for purchase and sale of around 5,000 houses in Thambuvani Gunta, Korlagunta, Kothapalli, Chandrasekhar Reddy colony, Erukala colony, Journalist colony, Kenedy Nagar, Bhagat Singh colony and other areas. However, the revenue officials gave clarification to this saying that file has been sent to the District Collector removing the said areas from the 22A list and he has to issue the final orders. Joint Collector Balaji said that proposals will be sent to the government on the suggestions made by the Deputy CM and TTD Chairman. On this occasion, on behalf of the district administration, the Deputy CM felicitated Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who recently assumed charge as TTD Chairman.