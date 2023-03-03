Facial recognition tech will root out touts: TTD EO

TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on Thursday verified the functioning of Face Recognition Technology (FRT) introduced by TTD on Wednesday for the benefit of devotees in an experimental manner. The EO inspected the enquiry-cum-cottage allotment counters at ARP, CRO, MBC 34, SMC, TBC where accommodation is being allotted to pilgrims in Tirumala.





Speaking to the media, he said this technology will help root out the middlemen system at SSD, laddu counters and refund centres. "With FRT, the rotation of rooms shall be completely avoided, and transparency can be enhanced in the allotment of rooms to devotees preventing any fraud," he explained.





Similarly, in VQC 2, every devotee going for Sarva Darshan will be issued tokens to get laddus one each, the cost of which is Rs 500, free of cost to avoid the misuse of these tokens being issued for free laddus, this technology is used at the laddu counters, the EO maintained.





Facial recognition is a way of identifying or confirming anyone's identity, using a face which was opted by the TTD to ensure transparency in the allotment of cottages, distribution of free laddus and also for other purposes in TTD. DyEOs Harindranath, Bhaskar, AEO Venkateswarulu Naidu, OSD Ramakrishna and others were present.











