Film actor Mega power star Ram Charan Couple offered prayers at Tirumala temple, fans flock to see actor

Tirumala: On the occasion of his Birthday Mega Power Star Ram charan couple along with daughter Kleenkara participated in Suprabhatha Seva the pre-daen ritual immediately after temple was open on Wednesday.

Delete Edit



After darshan which the Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple officials presented theertha prasadas. Fans thronged outside the temple to watch Ram Charan perform Upasana for the first time with Kleenkara. For a while there was a buzz in the entire temple premise.

