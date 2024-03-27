Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Film actor Mega power star Ram Charan Couple offered prayers at Tirumala temple, fans flock to see actor
Highlights
Tirumala: On the occasion of his Birthday Mega Power Star Ram charan couple along with daughter Kleenkara participated in Suprabhatha Seva the...
Tirumala: On the occasion of his Birthday Mega Power Star Ram charan couple along with daughter Kleenkara participated in Suprabhatha Seva the pre-daen ritual immediately after temple was open on Wednesday.
After darshan which the Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings in the Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple officials presented theertha prasadas. Fans thronged outside the temple to watch Ram Charan perform Upasana for the first time with Kleenkara. For a while there was a buzz in the entire temple premise.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT