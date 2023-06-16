Live
Fire breaks out at shop near Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati
A huge fire broke out at Lavanya photo frame shop near Govindaraja Swamy temple on Friday and spread into neighbouring shops leaving devotees in panic.
The firefighters who reached the spot are trying to bring the fire under control, however, the fire is spreading with huge blaze. The officials have stopped movement of devotees through Mada streets.
Meanwhile, it is not yet known whether the people working in the photo frame shop had come out or not.
It is learned that the photo frame shop contains all the photos of God and Goddess.
