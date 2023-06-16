  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Fire breaks out at shop near Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati

Fire breaks out at shop near Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati
x
Highlights

A huge fire broke out at Lavanya photo frame shop near Govindaraja Swamy temple on Friday and spread into neighbouring shops leaving devotees in panic.

A huge fire broke out at Lavanya photo frame shop near Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday and spread into neighbouring shops leaving devotees in panic.


The firefighters who reached the spot are trying to bring the fire under control, however, the fire is spreading with huge blaze. The officials have stopped movement of devotees through Mada streets.

Meanwhile, it is not yet known whether the people working in the photo frame shop had come out or not.

It is learned that the photo frame shop contains all the photos of God and Goddess.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X