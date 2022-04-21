Focus on research to promote Ayurveda medicine: Chakrapani

Tirupati: Former Director General of Human Resources Development (HRD) D Chakrapani on Wednesday called upon students, teachers and researchers in the Ayurveda stream to focus on and prioritise research and development for promoting the age-old Indian traditional medicinal system for the betterment of society.

Addressing Ayurveda students after a visit to Sri Venkateswara Ayurveda College here on Wednesday, the visiting dignitary urged them to utilise the government research institutions for the sake of Ayurveda medical research and strive to achieve the much-needed international recognition for their research works.

Emphasising the need for basic research and the spread of Ayurveda medicine in rural areas, he lamented that the present system did not promote the spread of Ayurveda in rural areas.

He urged Ayurveda students to adopt villages and spread awareness and its significance among the rural population. He also exhorted them to coordinate with Allopathy doctors, who are enthusiastic to promote Ayurveda research to achieve faster quality results.

SV Ayurveda College Principal Dr Murali Krishna highlighted the research works done by PG students in coordination with universities. Vice-Principal Dr Sundaram, faculty members Dr Sunila, and students were present.