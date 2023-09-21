Gaiety marks Ganesh idols immersion in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Gaiety and religious fervour marked the mass immersion of Ganesh idols at the Vinayaka Sagar in the city on Wednesday. The idols setup in various localities were brought in the procession to the accomplishment of traditional music and dances by the youth to the Vinayaka Sagar where the immersion of idols was held following traditions.

About 1,000 idols setup at various parts in the city were immersed in the tank on the third day of the Chavithi celebrations. Vinayaka Nimajjana Committee on the request of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy limited the celebrations in the city to three days against normal practice of five days every year, keeping in view the annual Garuda Seva to be held in Tirumala as part of Brahmotsavams on September 22.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) made elaborate arrangements at Vinayaka Sagar for the smooth immersion of idols. Vinayaka nimajjanam committee members Samanchi Srinivas, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Srinivas, Anand, Venkatesh and others were present at the Vinayaka Sagar and along with volunteers they took part in the immersion of idols.

The corporation provided drinking water, sanitation, lighting and a crane for lifting the idols to immerse them in the tank water. Police department made elaborate security arrangements for a peaceful immersion programme.

Earlier, City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha and other officials participated in Ganesh puja at the corporation office, before the idol was first immersed in the tank water and followed by other idols from various places in the city. On the occasion, the laddu which was offered to the devotees as prasadam was auctioned. Corporation contractor Janardhan Reddy took part in the auction and got the laddu for Rs 8 lakh.

GOVINDA KOTI BOOKS DISTRIBUTED

On the occasion of Chavithi celebrations, TTD Chairman B Karunakar Reddy endorsed Govinda Koti programme to write Govinda nama to inculcate dedication and commitment for Sanatana Hindu Dharma among children and youth aged below 25 years. Earlier he performed special pujas for Govinda Koti books at Vinayaka statue which was erected at Vinayaka Sagar in Tirupati and commenced their distribution.

The huge statue of Ganesha has been designed in an appealing manner that the Ganapati himself writing the Govinda Koti. Later, the TTD Board Chief prayed for the all-round development of Tirupati city with blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swami and Lord Ganapathi.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Haritha and designer of Govinda Koti Vinayaaka statue Kishan and others were present.