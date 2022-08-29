Ganesh idol made of pineapples to be set up in Thummala Gunta

Tirupati: LIKE every year, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy is preparing a clay idol of 24 feet height and 12 feet width, Vinayaka in sitting posture, at his native village Thummala Gunta. The idol will be covered with pineapple fruits, in a novel way.

For this, about 50 artists working in the cine field have been involved in making the idol under the supervision and direction of Madhava Rao, proprietor of Balaji Events in Tirupati, who designed the concept of pineapple idol this year. About 10,000 (about 15 tonnes) pineapples are used for giving shape to the idol and the work will be completed by August 30 night.

The team now are working with commitment to complete the idol by August 30 night as Viayaka Chavithi falls on August 31.

The entire venue in front of the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Thummala Gunta is getting ready with the deities of idols and placing the sugarcane as a wall to the venue. Not contending with this, he prepared large Vinayaka idols using paper pulp to distribute to each village in his constituency, giving a message to public on the adverse consequences of using PoP idols. MLA Chevireddy is celebrating Vinayaka Chavithi for the past ten years with a new concept like preparing idols with fruits, coconuts, flowers, bangles etc. which brought him a special recognition celebrating the festival. Speaking to The Hans India, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said the environment is being polluted with the hazardous chemicals used in making the Vinayaka idols and added that it is everyone's responsibility to create awareness on the ill effects of using PoP idols and chemicals. 'Youth should come forward in protecting the endangered environment,' he stated. Meanwhile, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy started distribution of 1,24,000 clay idols made by using 90 tippers of clay in his constituency. He started distribution of idols to each house in his constituency for which he found a place in LSF Asia Record Book for promoting environment friendly idols. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, who attended as chief guest to a programme held at Agriculture Market Yard on Tiruchanur Road on Sunday, lauded the efforts of Chandragiri MLA in preserving the environment by promoting idols made of paper pulp and clay.

The MLA wanted all the MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs and ward members in his constituency to become part in promoting environment friendly idols for the ensuing Vinayaka Chavithi.